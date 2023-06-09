Canteen Pub and Grub offers Mango delicacies 

The mango craze has taken over Canteen Pub and Grub by storm. The pub has introduced Mango Mania, a specially curated menu to beat the heat. On offer are items like Mango brownie with vanilla ice cream, Mango quesadilla, Alphonso prawn salad, and a range of cocktails to choose from.

Where: Canteen Pub and Grub, City Centre 1, Salt Lake

When: On till June 30