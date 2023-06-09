Canteen Pub and Grub offers Mango delicacies
On the platter are Mango Quesadilla, Alphonso Prawn Salad, and more.
The mango craze has taken over Canteen Pub and Grub by storm. The pub has introduced Mango Mania, a specially curated menu to beat the heat. On offer are items like Mango brownie with vanilla ice cream, Mango quesadilla, Alphonso prawn salad, and a range of cocktails to choose from.
Where: Canteen Pub and Grub, City Centre 1, Salt Lake
When: On till June 30