Home Events Kolkata

Canteen Pub and Grub offers Mango delicacies 

On the platter are Mango Quesadilla, Alphonso Prawn Salad, and more.

author_img Subhadrika Sen Published :  09th June 2023 12:48 AM   |   Published :   |  09th June 2023 12:48 AM
Mango dishes at Canteen Pub and Grub

Mango dishes at Canteen Pub and Grub

The mango craze has taken over Canteen Pub and Grub by storm. The pub has introduced Mango Mania, a specially curated menu to beat the heat. On offer are items like Mango brownie with vanilla ice cream, Mango quesadilla, Alphonso prawn salad, and a range of cocktails to choose from.

Where: Canteen Pub and Grub, City Centre 1, Salt Lake

When: On till June 30

TAGS
Canteen Pub and Grub mango food fest

Comments