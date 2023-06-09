Home Events Kolkata

 Lakkhichara and Sonar Bangla Circus perform at Princeton Club

Music unites the two music bands from Kolkata and Bangladesh.

author_img Subhadrika Sen Published :  09th June 2023 12:59 AM   |   Published :   |  09th June 2023 12:59 AM
Sonar Bangla Circus

Sonar Bangla Circus

The music of the two Bengals come together at Princeton Club as Lakkhichara and Sonar Bangla Circus, the Bangladeshi band, blow your minds. From rock to jazz, and from base to drums, music lovers should not miss this collaboration.

Where: Princeton Club, Anwar Shah Road

When: June 9, 6.30 pm onwards

Tickets on insider. in.

TAGS
Sonar Bangla Circus Lakkhichara Princeton Club

Comments