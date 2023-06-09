Lakkhichara and Sonar Bangla Circus perform at Princeton Club
Music unites the two music bands from Kolkata and Bangladesh.
Subhadrika Sen Published : 09th June 2023 12:59 AM | Published : | 09th June 2023 12:59 AM
The music of the two Bengals come together at Princeton Club as Lakkhichara and Sonar Bangla Circus, the Bangladeshi band, blow your minds. From rock to jazz, and from base to drums, music lovers should not miss this collaboration.
Where: Princeton Club, Anwar Shah Road
When: June 9, 6.30 pm onwards
Tickets on insider. in.