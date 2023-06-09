Stand-up star Azeem Banatwalla in Kolkata

If everyday life bores you, then pay a visit to Eddy’s Kitchen today to tickle your funny bones. Listen to ‘major comedian and minor celebrity’ Azeem Banatwalla soak in your sorrows in the deserts of stand-up comedy. He engages his audience while also making them introspect on popular culture and societal fascination with celebrity status.

Where: Eddy's Kitchen, Salt Lake

When: June 9, 6 pm onwards

Tickets available on BookMyShow