Stand-up star Azeem Banatwalla in Kolkata
Hear the 'major comedian and minor celebrity' at Eddy's Kitchen.
Subhadrika Sen Published : 09th June 2023 12:55 AM | Published : | 09th June 2023 12:55 AM
If everyday life bores you, then pay a visit to Eddy’s Kitchen today to tickle your funny bones. Listen to ‘major comedian and minor celebrity’ Azeem Banatwalla soak in your sorrows in the deserts of stand-up comedy. He engages his audience while also making them introspect on popular culture and societal fascination with celebrity status.
Where: Eddy's Kitchen, Salt Lake
When: June 9, 6 pm onwards
Tickets available on BookMyShow