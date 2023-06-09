Home Events Kolkata

Stand-up star Azeem Banatwalla in Kolkata

Hear the 'major comedian and minor celebrity' at Eddy's Kitchen.

author_img Subhadrika Sen Published :  09th June 2023 12:55 AM   |   Published :   |  09th June 2023 12:55 AM
Azeem Banatwalla

Azeem Banatwalla

If everyday life bores you, then pay a visit to Eddy’s Kitchen today to tickle your funny bones. Listen to ‘major comedian and minor celebrity’ Azeem Banatwalla soak in your sorrows in the deserts of stand-up comedy. He engages his audience while also making them introspect on popular culture and societal fascination with celebrity status.

Where: Eddy's Kitchen, Salt Lake

When: June 9, 6 pm onwards

Tickets available on BookMyShow

TAGS
Azeem Banatwalla Azeem Banatwalla in Kolkata standup comedian

Comments