Kolkata Masterchef contestants to curate pop-up Bengali fusion menu

Kolkata Masterchef contestants Dyuti Banerjee and Subhojit Sen are here to cook up a delicious seven-course meal and celebrate the ushering of the monsoon with Bengali fusion delicacies. The food pop-up named Rain and Rainbows will be held on June 17 at The Harmony Pot. On the platter are dishes like Cucumber Kachalonka Gazpacho with Pickled Shosha Kuchi, Leboo Batashar Shorbot with Bhaja Moshla, Purple Rain on Steamed Bheckty in a Paka Aam Jhaal Sauce, and Vanilla Jilipi with Kathal Narkel Kulfi to name a few. It is a specially curated meal that needs to be pre-booked. Limited seats are available so hurry and book today!

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Time: 5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Venue: The Harmony Pot

Address: 28/1B, Arya Vidyalaya Rd, Kolkata, West Bengal, India

Price for one: Rs 799

Pre-booking details: 9748009566/ 8961403616