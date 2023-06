Suromurchhana holds Malabika Kanan & Pt A Kanan fest

Suromurchhana is a non-profit Indian classical music organisation incorporated both in Kolkata and New York. It was envisioned by Late Sangeet Vidushi Malabika Kanan and was founded by Pt. Sanjoy Banerjee in 2007. Under the able leadership of Pt. Banerjee, Suromurchhana has been able to expand from Kolkata to the USA. The organisation follows the footsteps of much revered Indian Classical Music maestros Late Sangeet Vidushi Malabika Kanan and Pt. A Kanan. The evening will see performances by Pandit Sanjay Mukherjee, Pandit Tejendra Narayan Majumdar, Pandit Sanjeev Abhyankar, Pandit Samar Saha, Pandit Tanmoy Bose and Namami Karmakar.

When: Saturday, June 17, 3 to 9 pm

Where: Uttam Mancha, Hazra