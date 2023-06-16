Home Events Kolkata

Celebrate Father's Day with Homely Zest

Order a customised 3-course meal for your dad and give him the gift of a personalised dining experience.

Dharitri Ganguly Published :  16th June 2023 12:00 AM   |   Published :   |  16th June 2023 12:00 AM
A meal from Homely Zest

Celebrate this Father’s Day with two exciting offers from Homely Zest. You can order any six delectable dishes from the menu and receive a complimentary dessert to make the celebration even sweeter. Order a customised 3-course meal for your dad and give him the gift of a personalised dining experience.

When: June 18, 10 am to 10 pm

Call/Whatsapp on +916290795523.

