Enjoy Art 68's 3rd Pride edition

Dharitri Ganguly Published :  16th June 2023 12:00 AM   |   Published :   |  16th June 2023 12:00 AM
Drop in at Mrs Wilson’s Cafés, at the 3rd Pride Edition of Art 68, wherein you can find 14 local artists and homegrown brands from the LGBTQIA+ community and allies, like Quirky Bae, Ti Ree, One Fish Postcards, Jen Thomas and more, celebrating the Pride month, art, love and creativity.

When: June 17-18, 11.30 am to 8.30 pm.

Where: Mrs Wilson's Cafe, Jodhpur Park

