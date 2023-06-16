Enjoy Art 68's 3rd Pride edition

Drop in at Mrs Wilson’s Cafés, at the 3rd Pride Edition of Art 68, wherein you can find 14 local artists and homegrown brands from the LGBTQIA+ community and allies, like Quirky Bae, Ti Ree, One Fish Postcards, Jen Thomas and more, celebrating the Pride month, art, love and creativity.

When: June 17-18, 11.30 am to 8.30 pm.

Where: Mrs Wilson's Cafe, Jodhpur Park