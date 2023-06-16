Experience a unique choco-coffee pairing at Tramways Coffee

Coffee lovers, gear up for a unique coffee and chocolate pairing at Tramways Coffee this Sunday. Select from an entire experience or a la carte tasting. In this unique collaboration Tramways Coffee and Noel Chocolate present ‘Pair it Your Way’ and gives you the chance to choose your coffee beans and pair them with a select range of chocolate. From Venezuelan Bomb- bon to Night Out in Hanoi, one can indulge in a whole sensory experience while listening to where your coffee and chocolates originate. Are you ready for a Sunday fun day?

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Time: 5 pm onwards

Venue: Tramways Coffee

Address: 220/2, ground floor, Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Sarani, Kol-29

Price: Rs 999 for all three / Rs 400 each for a la carte