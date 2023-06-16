Goutam Halder stages an epic
Halder will present Michael Madhusudan Dutt's Meghnad Badh Kabya.
Dharitri Ganguly Published : 16th June 2023 12:00 AM | Published : | 16th June 2023 12:00 AM
Witness thespian Goutam Halder performing solo at Madhusudan Mancha presenting Meghnad Badh Kabya, an epic by Michael Madhusudan Dutt, which is a completely different genre of theatre where the performance is based on music, poetry, movements and dance.
Where: Madhusudan Mancha, Gariahat
When: June 17, 6.30 pm onwards
Details on thirdbell.in