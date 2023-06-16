Goutam Halder stages an epic

Witness thespian Goutam Halder performing solo at Madhusudan Mancha presenting Meghnad Badh Kabya, an epic by Michael Madhusudan Dutt, which is a completely different genre of theatre where the performance is based on music, poetry, movements and dance.

Where: Madhusudan Mancha, Gariahat

When: June 17, 6.30 pm onwards

Details on thirdbell.in