Goutam Halder stages an epic

Halder will present Michael Madhusudan Dutt's Meghnad Badh Kabya.

Dharitri Ganguly Published :  16th June 2023 12:00 AM   |   Published :   |  16th June 2023 12:00 AM
Goutam Halder

Witness thespian Goutam Halder performing solo at Madhusudan Mancha presenting Meghnad Badh Kabya, an epic by Michael Madhusudan Dutt, which is a completely different genre of theatre where the performance is based on music, poetry, movements and dance.

Where: Madhusudan Mancha, Gariahat

When: June 17, 6.30 pm onwards

Details on thirdbell.in

