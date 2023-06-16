Groove at Monkey Bar with DJ Bahaar

Get ready to groove this Saturday night at Monkey Bar as DJ Bahaar takes over the console with her electrifying techno beats. Known for captivating crowds at India's biggest festivals, DJ Bahaar will ignite the dance floor and lift your spirits with her dynamic performance. Don't miss out on the opportunity to dance the night away while indulging in delicious small plates such as Butterfly Chicken, Tiger Beef, Cheesy Pao Bhaaji, Nacho Nacho and sipping on Monkey Bar’s signature cocktails such as Hipster Smash, Mangaa, Copper Monkey and Tomesh Collins. Get ready for an unforgettable evening of music, food, and pure energy at Monkey Bar.

Where: Monkey Bar, Camac Street.

When: June 17, 9pm to 2 am

Price: Meal for two with alcohol: Rs 2000 ++ | Meal for two without alcohol: Rs 1400 ++

For Booking: +91 8420309813