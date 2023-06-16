Join Samartha on World Yoga Day
Not only will this give you a kickstart to the upcoming week, but you will also take away certificates and t-shirts for your true efforts.
To celebrate International Yoga Day, join Samartha - Conscious Living’s Yogathon with up to 150 Suryanamaskars, to be held at Dhonodhanyo Auditorium. Not only will this give you a kickstart to the upcoming week, but you will also take away certificates and t-shirts for your true efforts.
Where: Dhonodhanyo Auditorium, Alipore
When: June 18
Register on 7439148