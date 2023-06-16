Home Events Kolkata

Join Samartha on World Yoga Day

Not only will this give you a kickstart to the upcoming week, but you will also take away certificates and t-shirts for your true efforts.

Dharitri Ganguly Published :  16th June 2023 12:00 AM   |   Published :   |  16th June 2023 12:00 AM
Picture used for representative purposes

Picture used for representative purposes

To celebrate International Yoga Day, join Samartha - Conscious Living’s Yogathon with up to 150 Suryanamaskars, to be held at Dhonodhanyo Auditorium. Not only will this give you a kickstart to the upcoming week, but you will also take away certificates and t-shirts for your true efforts.

Where: Dhonodhanyo Auditorium, Alipore

When: June 18

Register on 7439148

TAGS
Samartha World Yoga Day

Comments