Join Samartha on World Yoga Day

To celebrate International Yoga Day, join Samartha - Conscious Living’s Yogathon with up to 150 Suryanamaskars, to be held at Dhonodhanyo Auditorium. Not only will this give you a kickstart to the upcoming week, but you will also take away certificates and t-shirts for your true efforts.

Where: Dhonodhanyo Auditorium, Alipore

When: June 18

Register on 7439148