Home Events Kolkata

Laugh aloud with Abijit Ganguly

Abijit will speaks about performing in cities like Kanpur and Chandigarh, life in the 30s, his previous birth, and more. 

Dharitri Ganguly Published :  16th June 2023 12:00 AM   |   Published :   |  16th June 2023 12:00 AM
Abijit Ganguly

Abijit Ganguly

Laugh your heart out at Kala Kunj auditorium and witness Abijit Ganguly’s stand-up comedy show in which he speaks about performing in cities like Kanpur and Chandigarh, life in the 30s, his previous birth, corporate life and, of course, a lot about married life.

Where: Kala Kunj, Shakespeare Sarani

When: June 18, 7 pm onwards

Details on bookmyshow.com

TAGS
Abijit ganguly stand up comedy show

Comments