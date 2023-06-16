Laugh aloud with Abijit Ganguly
Abijit will speaks about performing in cities like Kanpur and Chandigarh, life in the 30s, his previous birth, and more.
Laugh your heart out at Kala Kunj auditorium and witness Abijit Ganguly’s stand-up comedy show in which he speaks about performing in cities like Kanpur and Chandigarh, life in the 30s, his previous birth, corporate life and, of course, a lot about married life.
Where: Kala Kunj, Shakespeare Sarani
When: June 18, 7 pm onwards
Details on bookmyshow.com