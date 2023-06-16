Laugh aloud with Abijit Ganguly

Laugh your heart out at Kala Kunj auditorium and witness Abijit Ganguly’s stand-up comedy show in which he speaks about performing in cities like Kanpur and Chandigarh, life in the 30s, his previous birth, corporate life and, of course, a lot about married life.

Where: Kala Kunj, Shakespeare Sarani

When: June 18, 7 pm onwards

Details on bookmyshow.com