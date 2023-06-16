Learn various cuisines at Conosh's workshop

Learn the best of Mediterranean cuisine, eggless pasta and more at the 3-day workshop at The Kitchenette. While chef Neha Deepak Shah will be there on day 1, day 2 will see the 2023 MasterChef winner, and boy from Assam, Nayanjyoti Saikia. For the finale you can see Chef Kirti Bhoutika, the youngest MasterChef winner, making baking by kids even easier.

When: June 23-25

Where: The Kitchenette, Park Street

More details on conosh.com