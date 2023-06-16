Trace the roots at Sutra-The Connecting Threads

Witness Sutra-The Connecting Threads at GD Birla Sabhaghar, which traces the history of Odissi dance. Choreographed by Sharmila Biswas, Sutra traces the many facades of rural performing arts of Odisha, and in that context views Odissi. A beautiful presentation on stage, this is a must-visit whether you’re a dancer or not.

Where: GD Birla Sabhaghar, Ballygunge

When: June 17, 6.30 pm onwards

Details on insider.in.