Trace the roots at Sutra-The Connecting Threads
Dharitri Ganguly Published : 16th June 2023 12:00 AM | Published : | 16th June 2023 12:00 AM
Witness Sutra-The Connecting Threads at GD Birla Sabhaghar, which traces the history of Odissi dance. Choreographed by Sharmila Biswas, Sutra traces the many facades of rural performing arts of Odisha, and in that context views Odissi. A beautiful presentation on stage, this is a must-visit whether you’re a dancer or not.
Where: GD Birla Sabhaghar, Ballygunge
When: June 17, 6.30 pm onwards
Details on insider.in.