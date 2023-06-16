Home Events Kolkata

Zen at The Park Hosts Dim Sum Festival

This curated specialty oriental cuisine is ready to win your heart

The Dim Sum Festival is on at Zen at The Park

Love Dim Sums? Then head over to the Dim Sum Festival at Zen at The Park. The chefs of this oriental specialty restaurant have curated a one-of-a-kind menu serving a variety of dim sums. On the plate are dishes like Chicken Kothey, Cumin Lamb Puff, Chicken Xialom Bao, Mushroom Bao, Pork Char Sui Bao, Vegetarian Xialom Bao, and more. The curation caters to vegetarian and non-vegetarian palates. Do not miss out on this limited-edition culinary festival in the city!

Date: Till June 25, 2023

Time: Lunch (Sat-Sun) / Dinner (Tues- Sun); Mondays Closed

Venue: Zen at The Park, The Park Hotels, Park Street, Kolkata 700016

Price for two (approx): 1500+

