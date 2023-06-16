Zen at The Park Hosts Dim Sum Festival
This curated specialty oriental cuisine is ready to win your heart
Subhadrika Sen Published : 16th June 2023 06:16 PM | Published : | 16th June 2023 06:16 PM
Love Dim Sums? Then head over to the Dim Sum Festival at Zen at The Park. The chefs of this oriental specialty restaurant have curated a one-of-a-kind menu serving a variety of dim sums. On the plate are dishes like Chicken Kothey, Cumin Lamb Puff, Chicken Xialom Bao, Mushroom Bao, Pork Char Sui Bao, Vegetarian Xialom Bao, and more. The curation caters to vegetarian and non-vegetarian palates. Do not miss out on this limited-edition culinary festival in the city!
Date: Till June 25, 2023
Time: Lunch (Sat-Sun) / Dinner (Tues- Sun); Mondays Closed
Venue: Zen at The Park, The Park Hotels, Park Street, Kolkata 700016
Price for two (approx): 1500+