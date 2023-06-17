Home Events Kolkata

International Sports Film Festival in Kolkata

12 sports films will be shown during the four–day festival from June 22-25

author_img Subhadrika Sen Published :  17th June 2023 07:28 PM   |   Published :   |  17th June 2023 07:28 PM
Ritabhari Chakraborty, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Paoli Dam among others to grace the inauguration

Ritabhari Chakraborty, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Paoli Dam among others to grace the inauguration

Social Sports Foundation and Federation of Film Societies of India is set to organise a one-of-a-kind International Sports Film Festival from June 22-25, 2023 at Nandan Kolkata. The festival will be inaugurated on June 21 at Dhonodhanya Auditorium in the presence of eminent personalities from the film and sports fraternity including Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Paoli Dam, Barun Chanda, Manoj Tiwari, Ritabhari Chakraborty among others. A total of 12 films will be screened during the festival - four in German, one in Malayalam, two in Hindi, one in English, and three in Bengali languages; including one from Bangladesh. For passes contact 6289172689.

Date: June 22-25, 2023

Time: 1 pm – 5 pm

Venue: Nandan

Address: 1/1, Lala Lajpat Rai Sarani, AJC Bose Road

TAGS
Paoli Dam Barun Chanda Ritabhari Chakraborty Parambrata Chattopadhyay Manoj Tiwari Social Sports Foundation Federation of Film Societies of India Nandan

Comments