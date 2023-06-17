International Sports Film Festival in Kolkata

Social Sports Foundation and Federation of Film Societies of India is set to organise a one-of-a-kind International Sports Film Festival from June 22-25, 2023 at Nandan Kolkata. The festival will be inaugurated on June 21 at Dhonodhanya Auditorium in the presence of eminent personalities from the film and sports fraternity including Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Paoli Dam, Barun Chanda, Manoj Tiwari, Ritabhari Chakraborty among others. A total of 12 films will be screened during the festival - four in German, one in Malayalam, two in Hindi, one in English, and three in Bengali languages; including one from Bangladesh. For passes contact 6289172689.

Date: June 22-25, 2023

Time: 1 pm – 5 pm

Venue: Nandan

Address: 1/1, Lala Lajpat Rai Sarani, AJC Bose Road