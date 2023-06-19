Ristorante Sorano gears up for a bar takeover 

Ristorante Sorano is all set for the grand finale of the month-long collaboration cocktail menu between Grey Goose and Sorano on June 24. The night would see Ashitosh Narayanan, Trade Ambassador, Bacardi East India take over the bar with the in-house head mixologist. A sweet Spiel, Garden Siesta, Summer-Sault, Vespershine, and Red Rush Spritzer are the five curated drinks on offer with a base of Grey Goose vodka and flavors like coconut, tamarind, beetroot, peach, and more. Are you heading straight to Ristorante Sorano this weekend?

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm – 11 pm

Venue: Ristorante Sorano

Address: 1st Floor, Harrington Mansion, 8, Ho Chi Minh Sarani Road, Kankaria Estates, Park Street area, Kolkata 700071

Reservations: +91 98318 18192

Price for two (approx): 1500+