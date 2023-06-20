Babu Culture brings Aam Kahini to the tables

Bangali’s love for mango is now available in a variety of dishes at the newly introduced Aam Kahini Thali at Babu Culture. This authentic Bengali restaurant at Gariahat and Sodepur is serving dishes like Aamer Rosa diye Kucho Chingrir Bora, Aam Ada diye moong dal, Pabda Macher aam Kasundi, Macher Dimer Aam Chatni, Malpoyar shaate Aamer Rabri and more. The special thali is available till July 2 at both outlets. What more, each item on the special menu can also be availed a la carte. If you are a mango lover, this is a specialty not to be missed.

Duration: On till July 2

Venue: Babu Culture

Location: Gariahat / Sodepur

Price for one: Rs 849+