Celebrate World Music Day with Lopamudra Mitra at KCC

The singer adds personal insights and songs to discuss her journey

author_img Subhadrika Sen Published :  20th June 2023 12:25 PM   |   Published :   |  20th June 2023 12:25 PM
This World Music Day, head over to the Kolkata Centre for Creativity (KCC) to listen to the melodious voice of veteran singer Lopamudra Mitra along with poet Tanmoy Chakraborty. The program on June 21  is a unique amalgamation of recitations, readings, and poetry with music. The event pays tribute to the singers’ exceptional talent and contribution to the industry for the last 30 years. Coupled with her personal journey, experience, anecdotes, and insights it would make for a memorable evening of getting to know the singer closely through a one-on-one interaction. Tickets to the event can be availed through the KCC website.

Date: June 21, 2023

Time:  6 pm

Venue:  KCC Amphitheatre

Address: 777, Anandapur EM Bypass, Kolkata - 700 107

For tickets visit the KCC website

