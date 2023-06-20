Daksha: Crafting Voices showcases the talent of rural Bengal

Daksha: Crafting Voices to be held at Birla Academy of Art and Culture from June 20-25

Rural Craft and Cultural Hubs presents Daksha: Crafting Voices curated and co-designed by Swarup Dutta, taking place at the Birla Academy of Art and Culture from June 20- 25. The exhibition aims to bring together local artisans and their creativity by showcasing their utilitarian and sustainable products for the modern day. It highlights local Bengal art and craft including Sabai art, Sital Pati, Kantha art, Patachitra, and more. The exhibition will be inaugurated on June 20 followed by panel discussions, documentary films on folk art, craft demonstrations, Baul music, Santhal puppetry, and more bringing indigenous talent to the forefront on all the days.

Date: June 20- 25, 2023

Time: 3 pm – 8 pm

Venue: Birla Academy of Art and Culture

Address: 108-109 Southern Avenue, Kolkata

Free and open to all