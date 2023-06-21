Seasonal Tastes hosts Spices Fiesta Kottayam Food Festival

If you love South Indian cuisine then head over to the Spices Fiesta Kottayam Food Festival running now at Seasonal Tastes at The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat. Until June 25, the festival brings the best of southern spices to your plates through dishes like Appam and Stew, Idiyappam and Crab Masala, Chemmeen Kari or Prawn Curry, Malabar Parathas, and more in a thali. A traditional Kerala sadhya menu consisting of pink boiled rice, Thoran, Olan, and Puli Inji is also available a la carte. So, head over to experience this vibrant culinary heritage of Kerala today.

Date: till June 25, 2023

Time: 12:30 pm – 3:30 pm (weekend brunch) / 7 pm onwards (dinner)

Venue: Seasonal Tastes, The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat

Address: Plot No. CBD/2 Action Area - II, New Town, Rajarhat, Kolkata- 700156

Reservation: + 91 33 40371234

Price for one: Rs 1999+