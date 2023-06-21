Seasonal Tastes hosts Spices Fiesta Kottayam Food Festival
Experience the best of Kerala cuisine at The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat
If you love South Indian cuisine then head over to the Spices Fiesta Kottayam Food Festival running now at Seasonal Tastes at The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat. Until June 25, the festival brings the best of southern spices to your plates through dishes like Appam and Stew, Idiyappam and Crab Masala, Chemmeen Kari or Prawn Curry, Malabar Parathas, and more in a thali. A traditional Kerala sadhya menu consisting of pink boiled rice, Thoran, Olan, and Puli Inji is also available a la carte. So, head over to experience this vibrant culinary heritage of Kerala today.
Date: till June 25, 2023
Time: 12:30 pm – 3:30 pm (weekend brunch) / 7 pm onwards (dinner)
Venue: Seasonal Tastes, The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat
Address: Plot No. CBD/2 Action Area - II, New Town, Rajarhat, Kolkata- 700156
Reservation: + 91 33 40371234
Price for one: Rs 1999+