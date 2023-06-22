Home Events Kolkata

Indian Ocean Band in Kolkata for Tu Hai Tour 

Don't miss the chance to be enthralled by the iconic band at Hard Rock Cafe, Kolkata.

Catch Indian Ocean live

The Indian Ocean band is all set to perform live in Kolkata at the Hard Rock Café. The performance is part of their ‘Tu Hai Tour’ during World Music Week. Experience their diverse music ranging from emotional ballads to energetic rock anthems. 

When: June 24 

Where: Hard Rock Cafe, Park Street, Kolkata 

Tickets: Insider.in

Indian Ocean Hard Rock Cafe Kolkata

