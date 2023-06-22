Indian Ocean Band in Kolkata for Tu Hai Tour
Don't miss the chance to be enthralled by the iconic band at Hard Rock Cafe, Kolkata.
Atreyee Poddar Published : 22nd June 2023 11:59 PM | Published : | 22nd June 2023 11:59 PM
The Indian Ocean band is all set to perform live in Kolkata at the Hard Rock Café. The performance is part of their ‘Tu Hai Tour’ during World Music Week. Experience their diverse music ranging from emotional ballads to energetic rock anthems.
When: June 24
Where: Hard Rock Cafe, Park Street, Kolkata
Tickets: Insider.in