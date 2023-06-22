Indulge in comedian Anirban Dasgupta's Polite Provocations
Head over to Top Cat and brace yourself for rib tickling laughter
Atreyee Poddar Published : 22nd June 2023 11:59 PM
Get ready for a laughter-filled evening in Kolkata with stand-up comedian and writer Anirban Dasgupta. Relate to his astute observations, a razor-sharp wit, hilarious storytelling, and sardonic cynicism in the 75 minutes of Polite Provocation.
When: June 24, 2023
Where: Top Cat
Tickets: bookmyshow.com