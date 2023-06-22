Home Events Kolkata

Indulge in comedian Anirban Dasgupta's Polite Provocations

Head over to Top Cat and brace yourself for rib tickling laughter

author_img Atreyee Poddar Published :  22nd June 2023 11:59 PM   |   Published :   |  22nd June 2023 11:59 PM
Anirban Dasgupta

Get ready for a laughter-filled evening in Kolkata with stand-up comedian and writer Anirban Dasgupta. Relate to his astute observations, a razor-sharp wit, hilarious storytelling, and sardonic cynicism in the 75 minutes of Polite Provocation. 

When: June 24, 2023

Where: Top Cat 

Tickets:  bookmyshow.com 

