Sujoy Prosad Chatterjee curates Learn Togetherness 3

Multi-disciplinary artist, Sujoy Prosad Chatterjee curates the third edition of Learn Togetherness, a queer arts festival on the theme ‘What is in our gait? The Performative and Queer’. The visual and performing arts exhibition will be inaugurated on June 24, 5:30 pm, and consist of panel discussions, film screenings, artworks, and more. It is free and open to all.

When: till July 5

Where: Kolkata Centre for Creativity