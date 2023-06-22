Home Events Kolkata

Sujoy Prosad Chatterjee curates Learn Togetherness 3

This queer arts festival is on at Kolkata Centre for Creativity till July 5

22nd June 2023
Sujoy Prosad Chatterjee

Multi-disciplinary artist, Sujoy Prosad Chatterjee curates the third edition of Learn Togetherness, a queer arts festival on the theme ‘What is in our gait? The Performative and Queer’. The visual and performing arts exhibition will be inaugurated on June 24, 5:30 pm, and consist of panel discussions, film screenings, artworks, and more. It is free and open to all. 

When: till July 5 

Where: Kolkata Centre for Creativity 

