Home Events Kolkata

Uncover Kolkata's football revolution through a walking trail!

Join Immersive Trails on this unique Football Walk through Maidan 

author_img Atreyee Poddar Published :  22nd June 2023 11:59 PM   |   Published :   |  22nd June 2023 11:59 PM
Immersive Trails hosts Kolkata Football Walk

Immersive Trails hosts Kolkata Football Walk

Embark on a historical journey of Bengal’s football with Immersive Trails and discover the remarkable connection between football and the Indian freedom struggle during the British era. The Kolkata Football Tour (with breakfast) starts outside the Mohun Bagan Club Tent. 

When: June 24 , 7:30 am 

Where: Mohun Bagan Club Tent, Maidan 

Tickets:  immersivetrails.com

TAGS
Immersive Trails Kolkata Football Walk Football

Comments