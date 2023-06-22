Uncover Kolkata's football revolution through a walking trail!
Join Immersive Trails on this unique Football Walk through Maidan
Published : 22nd June 2023 11:59 PM
Embark on a historical journey of Bengal’s football with Immersive Trails and discover the remarkable connection between football and the Indian freedom struggle during the British era. The Kolkata Football Tour (with breakfast) starts outside the Mohun Bagan Club Tent.
When: June 24 , 7:30 am
Where: Mohun Bagan Club Tent, Maidan
Tickets: immersivetrails.com