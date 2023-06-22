Witness the mesmerizing moves of Chhau and Lavani

Mischief Dance - An Evening of Chhau and Lavani, presented by Kolkata Centre for Creativity (KCC) in collaboration with Sparsh Studio for Performing Arts and Odissi Vision and Movement, promises an enchanting showcase of Indian performing arts. Witness Trilochan Mohanta and Shakuntala Tai in action at the KCC.

When: June 25, 6:30 pm

Where: Kolkata Centre for Creativity

Tickets: visit KCC website