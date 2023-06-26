Savour the Flavours at The Flaming Bowl's Sushi Festival

The Flaming Bowl, Eastern India's only vegetarian Pan-Asian restaurant, presents an extraordinary Sushi Festival until June 30, 2023. Discover a diverse array of vegetarian sushi options meticulously crafted to perfection. From Togarashi and Silken Tofu with Raw Mango to Rainbow Rolls and Teriyaki Okra Maki, each dish promises an exquisite fusion of flavours. Jain and Vegan options are available too.

Located in Bhawanipore, The Flaming Bowl invites you to this exceptional celebration of flavours. Don't miss the opportunity to savour an extraordinary sushi feast where unforgettable dining experiences await. Join us at The Flaming Bowl for this limited-time festival and create lasting memories.

Dates: Till June 30, 2023

Venue: The Flaming Bowl, Bhawanipore

Pocket Pinch for two: Rs. 1200 +

For reservations and inquiries, call 9330027731