The Great Awadhi Biryani Festival 2023 is back at Oudh 1590

Biryani lovers are in for a treat when the house of authentic Awadh in the city- Oudh 1590 – reruns it's most awaited The Great Awadhi Biryani Festival till mid-July 2023. From Sahi Subz Kofta Biryani to Sugandhi Murgh Biryani or Keema Biryani you will find them all. Those who prefer Pulao can dig into Subz Yakhni Pulao, Murgh Yakhni Pulao, and others. Oudh 1590, which recently celebrated a decade of its existence in upholding the culinary treasures of Awadhi cuisine, delivers the best of the Biryani’s with wholesome spices, succulent meat, and an unforgettable taste.

What: The Great Awadhi Biryani Festival 2023

When: noon – 10:30 pm, till July 16, 2023

Where: all outlets across Kolkata and Noida – Sec 18