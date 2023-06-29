Home Events Kolkata

Aroho Utsav Season 2  unites music lovers at Rabindra Sadan

Curated by Srikanta Acharya and Arna Seal, enjoy an evening of melodies and memories

author_img Atreyee Poddar Published :  29th June 2023 11:59 PM   |   Published :   |  29th June 2023 11:59 PM
Srikanta_Acharya_and_Arna_Seal_curates_the_event

The Aroho Utsav, Season 2 directed by Srikanta Acharya and Arna Seal promises to be an enchanting celebration of music and culture. Enjoy music, melodies and the captivating tale of Balmiki Pratibha at Rabindra Sadan.  

What: Aroho Utsav, Season 2 

When: July 6, 6:30 pm onwards 

Where: Rabindra Sadan 

Tickets: bookmyshow.com 

