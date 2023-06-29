Aroho Utsav Season 2 unites music lovers at Rabindra Sadan
Curated by Srikanta Acharya and Arna Seal, enjoy an evening of melodies and memories
Published : 29th June 2023
The Aroho Utsav, Season 2 directed by Srikanta Acharya and Arna Seal promises to be an enchanting celebration of music and culture. Enjoy music, melodies and the captivating tale of Balmiki Pratibha at Rabindra Sadan.
What: Aroho Utsav, Season 2
When: July 6, 6:30 pm onwards
Where: Rabindra Sadan
Tickets: bookmyshow.com