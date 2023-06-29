Aroho Utsav Season 2  unites music lovers at Rabindra Sadan

The Aroho Utsav, Season 2 directed by Srikanta Acharya and Arna Seal promises to be an enchanting celebration of music and culture. Enjoy music, melodies and the captivating tale of Balmiki Pratibha at Rabindra Sadan.

What: Aroho Utsav, Season 2

When: July 6, 6:30 pm onwards

Where: Rabindra Sadan

Tickets: bookmyshow.com