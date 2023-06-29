Celebrate BTS's 10-Year Anniversary with Asia! Asia! Asia
An unforgettable evening of BTS music, games, food, and fun
Atreyee Poddar Published : 29th June 2023 11:59 PM | Published : | 29th June 2023 11:59 PM
Join Asia! Asia! Asia! in celebrating BTS's 10-year anniversary and Army Day. Enjoy a fun-filled evening of trivia, games, and prizes, while singing and dancing to BTS songs. Indulge in the special BTS Bento box and join the cake-cutting ceremony.
What: BTS Celebrations
When: July 1, 2023
Where: Asia! Asia! Asia!
Reservations: 8336000613