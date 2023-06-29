Celebrate BTS's 10-Year Anniversary with Asia! Asia! Asia

Join Asia! Asia! Asia! in celebrating BTS's 10-year anniversary and Army Day. Enjoy a fun-filled evening of trivia, games, and prizes, while singing and dancing to BTS songs. Indulge in the special BTS Bento box and join the cake-cutting ceremony.

What: BTS Celebrations

When: July 1, 2023

Where: Asia! Asia! Asia!

Reservations: 8336000613