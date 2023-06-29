Home Events Kolkata

Celebrate BTS's 10-Year Anniversary with Asia! Asia! Asia

An unforgettable evening of BTS music, games, food, and fun

Celebrate with the BTS Army Kolkata

Join Asia! Asia! Asia! in celebrating BTS's 10-year anniversary and Army Day. Enjoy a fun-filled evening of trivia, games, and prizes, while singing and dancing to BTS songs. Indulge in the special BTS Bento box and join the cake-cutting ceremony.  

What: BTS Celebrations

When: July 1, 2023 

Where: Asia! Asia! Asia! 

Reservations: 8336000613

