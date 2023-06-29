Devesh Dixit's Gem of a Person hits Kolkata
ROFL with Dixit's stand-up solo at Topcat Retired Comedy Club
Atreyee Poddar Published : 29th June 2023 11:59 PM | Published : | 29th June 2023 11:59 PM
Prepare for an evening filled with laughter as comedian Devesh Dixit returns with his hilarious new stand-up solo, Gem Of A Person. Join the live performance at the Topcat Retired Comedy Club.
What: Stand-up comedy
Who: Devesh Dixit
Where: Topcat Retired Comedy Club
When: July 1 , 2023
Tickets: bookmyshow.com