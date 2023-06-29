Home Events Kolkata

Devesh Dixit's Gem of a Person hits Kolkata 

ROFL with Dixit's stand-up solo at Topcat Retired Comedy Club

Devesh Dixit

Prepare for an evening filled with laughter as comedian Devesh Dixit returns with his hilarious new stand-up solo, Gem Of A Person. Join the live performance at the Topcat Retired Comedy Club.

What: Stand-up comedy 

Who: Devesh Dixit 

Where: Topcat Retired Comedy Club 

When: July 1 , 2023 

Tickets: bookmyshow.com 

