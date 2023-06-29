Home Events Kolkata

Tahader Kotha with football legend Emi Martinez hits Bengal

The iconic goalkeeper inspires and connects through a chat about football

author_img Atreyee Poddar Published :  29th June 2023 11:59 PM   |   Published :   |  29th June 2023 11:59 PM
Experience the captivating chat show Tahader Kotha, featuring the iconic World Cup 2022 and Golden Glove winner goalkeeper, Emi Martinez as he shares his inspiring journey into the world of football. 

What: Chat show with Emi Martinez 

When: July 4

Where: Milan Mela 

Tickets: insider.in 

