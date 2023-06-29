Tahader Kotha with football legend Emi Martinez hits Bengal
The iconic goalkeeper inspires and connects through a chat about football
Atreyee Poddar Published : 29th June 2023 11:59 PM | Published : | 29th June 2023 11:59 PM
Experience the captivating chat show Tahader Kotha, featuring the iconic World Cup 2022 and Golden Glove winner goalkeeper, Emi Martinez as he shares his inspiring journey into the world of football.
What: Chat show with Emi Martinez
When: July 4
Where: Milan Mela
Tickets: insider.in