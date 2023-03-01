Ahead of Holi, Vasant Utsav is your go-to cultural fest this Sunday

Indian Museum Kolkata, in collaboration with Prabha Khaitan Foundation and Diksha Manjari will celebrate Vasant Utsav, the festival of colours by danseuse Dona Ganguly and her students, with the narration by Sundeep Bhutoria.

What: Vasant Utsav

Where: Central Courtyard, Indian Museum

When: March 5, 5.30 pm onwards