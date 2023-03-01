Ahead of Holi, Vasant Utsav is your go-to cultural fest this Sunday
The evening will see dance performances by danseuse Dona Ganguly and her students, with the narration by Sundeep Bhutoria.
Dharitri Ganguly Published : 01st March 2023 03:30 PM | Published : | 01st March 2023 03:30 PM
Indian Museum Kolkata, in collaboration with Prabha Khaitan Foundation and Diksha Manjari will celebrate Vasant Utsav, the festival of colours by danseuse Dona Ganguly and her students, with the narration by Sundeep Bhutoria.
What: Vasant Utsav
Where: Central Courtyard, Indian Museum
When: March 5, 5.30 pm onwards