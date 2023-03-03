Kolkata to host its own music fest Sidhmo Music Festival
Raima Ganguly Published : 03rd March 2023 12:00 AM | Published : | 03rd March 2023 12:00 AM
Celebrate Holi this year in the grandest way possible as Kolkata’s very own music festival Sidhmo Music Festival will take place at the Royal Calcutta Golf Club next Tuesday. Put your party shoes on and tap into the mystical world of music as legends like Nucleya and Divine step in to make it more happening.
What: Sidhmo Music Festival
Where: Royal Calcutta Golf Club
When: March 7 (3pm onwards)
Contact: sidhmo.com