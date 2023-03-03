Kolkata to host its own music fest Sidhmo Music Festival 

Celebrate Holi this year in the grandest way possible as Kolkata’s very own music festival Sidhmo Music Festival will take place at the Royal Calcutta Golf Club next Tuesday. Put your party shoes on and tap into the mystical world of music as legends like Nucleya and Divine step in to make it more happening.

What: Sidhmo Music Festival

Where: Royal Calcutta Golf Club

When: March 7 (3pm onwards)

Contact: sidhmo.com