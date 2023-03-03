The Biryani Canteen to celebrate Holi in the desi way

The Biryani Canteen is all set to celebrate Holi with a riot of colours and some lip-smacking Holi special food items. Head out to this vibrant outlet full of street art after a morning full of colourful action to gorge on some mouthwatering Potlam Mutton Biryani, Dahi ke Sholay and Gosht Cigar.

What: Holi Menu

Where: The Biryani Canteen

When: March 8 (11am onwards)

Price: Rs. 800 for two