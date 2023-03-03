The Westin Rajarhat to celebrate Holi in a unique way
Raima Ganguly Published : 03rd March 2023 12:00 AM | Published : | 03rd March 2023 12:00 AM
Looking to celebrate Holi in an indulgent manner? Wait no more as The Westin Rajarhat has curated a premium Holi Party with famed DJ Aqeel and DJ Sonia in the house. There will be an unlimited lavish buffet, premium beverages, organic colours, rain dance, shisha and more.
What: Holi Party
Where: The Westin Rajarhat
When: March 8 (11am onwards)
Contact: Details on BookMyShow