The Westin Rajarhat to celebrate Holi in a unique way

Raima Ganguly Published :  03rd March 2023 12:00 AM   |   Published :   |  03rd March 2023 12:00 AM
DJ Aqeel

Looking to celebrate Holi in an indulgent manner? Wait no more as The Westin Rajarhat has curated a premium Holi Party with famed DJ Aqeel and DJ Sonia in the house. There will be an unlimited lavish buffet, premium beverages, organic colours, rain dance, shisha and more. 

 

What: Holi Party

Where: The Westin Rajarhat 

When: March 8 (11am onwards)

Contact: Details on BookMyShow

