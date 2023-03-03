Vedic Village to witness a gala Holi party 

Celebrate the vibrant festival of colours at the Vedic Village Spa resort with your family and friends to enjoy unlimited Holi special food and thandai along with live music, rain dance, foam dance and organic colours. Vedic Village has been a favourite spot for Holi celebrations over the past few years, and this year too they promise to make it as happening as it can get.

What: Holi Party

Where: Vedic Village

When: March 8 (10am onwards)

Contact: Details on BookMyShow