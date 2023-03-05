KARU welcomes the new season with Kalikata Spring

As Kolkata sheds its winter armour of mist and haze to don the colours of spring, KARU welcomes the king among seasons with the wonderful folks at The Bengal Ghorana.

"Kalikata Spring" promises to be an intimate art festival filled with well loved songs, afternoon conversations and tables flourishing with treats that pair perfectly with the mood, with a specially curated collection of handcrafted accessories, homeware and sculpture.

Where: The Bengal Ghorana, Lansdowne

When: March 10, 5-8 pm; March 11 & 12, 12-8 pm

RSVP - +91 90380 88810 +91 82760 88377