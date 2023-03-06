Jhore Jole Jongole at the Sundarbans can be your perfect Holi getaway this year

The largest contiguous mangroves of the world are just a two-hour drive away from where we reside and Jhore Jole Jongole- a luxurious abode nestled within the plush greenery of The Sudarbans will surely add some extra colour to your Holi celebrations this year. They have curated a Holi special brunch along with attractive packages as a part of the Spring festival this year. To add to the revelry, there will be a special Basanta Utsav performance by danseuse Dona Ganguly’s institution Diksha Manjari as the evening rolls in on March 7th. Cherish the seasonal beauty of nature and wildlife along with a safari and specially curated menu to savour from. The menu includes delicacies such as Paneer Malai Tikka, Tandoori Mushroom, Subz Khazana, JJJ Club Sandwich, Dal Arhar Masala, Goan Machhli Curry, Luchi, Basanti Pulao, Aloor Dom, Hansher Dimer Devil, Kasha Mangsho, Chingri Malai Curry and Rasmalai.

What: Dol Jatra and Holi Celebrations

Where: Jhore Jole Jongole, Jharkhali, The Sundarbans

When: March 7th-8th

Price: Rs. Rs 14000/- + GST per room for 2 nights and 3 days.

Package Includes: 2 Breakfasts, 2 Lunches, 2 Hi-Teas, 2 Dinners & Boat Safari­­­