The Haat is back with its Spring edit
The exhibition will take place at Calcutta Ice Skating Rink
Raima Ganguly Published : 10th March 2023 12:00 AM | Published : | 10th March 2023 12:00 AM
The Haat is back yet again with an updated wardrobe full of spring offerings. Be it clothing, footwear, home décor or furnishing, you name it and you have it, all under one roof at the latest The Haat edit. The five day saga will be home to hundreds of homegrown stalls from all across India. Up till March 14th. 11am onwards. +91 98368 42726