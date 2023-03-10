Home Events Kolkata

Unplugged: Best of UK to showcase visual narratives from Kolkata and London

Published :  10th March 2023
ICCR will also be home to a unique photography exhibition this weekend organised by Indo-British Scholars’ Association and Bengal Heritage Foundation. Titled Unplugged: Best Of UK, the exhibition will showcase a wide array of visual narratives about the United Kingdom taken by people from Kolkata and London in the Bengal Gallery section. 4pm onwards. Up till March 12.

