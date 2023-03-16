ICCR is all set to host Annual Art Exhibition 2023

West Bengal State Akademi of Dance Drama Music and Visual Arts, Rabindra Bharati University organises Annual Art Exhibition 2023 at Jamini Roy Art Gallery and Nandalal Bose Art Gallery, March 22 to 26, 3 pm to 8 pm.

The exhibition will be inaugurated by renowned music director and composer Debojyoti Mishra.

Since 1955, West Bengal State Akademi of Dance Drama Music and Visual Arts has been organizing different activities to promote Bengal's heritage art and culture and supporting the artisan to showcase their talent. The annual art exhibition is one of them. Not only do they organize a display of their art works through this art exhibition, Akademi also awards them with certificates based on their merit.

What: Annual Art Exhibition

Where: Nandalal Bose Art Gallery and Jamini Roy Art gallery, ICCR

When: March 22-26, 3-8 pm