Jason Richardson and Luke Holland to go live from Five Mad Men

Globally renowned guitarist Jason Richardson and drummer Luke Holland are on their India Tour 2023, which also means there’s good news brewing for Kolkata. Five Made Men at Salt Lake is gearing up to host the musicians this weekend. Keep your dancing shoes clean and packed for an eventful soiree.

What: Jason Richardson & Luke Holland

Where: Five Mad Men

When: March 18 (8pm onwards)

Contact: Instagram: @fivemadmen