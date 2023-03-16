Jason Richardson and Luke Holland to go live from Five Mad Men
The musicians are on their India Tour 2023
Raima Ganguly Published : 16th March 2023 03:00 PM | Published : | 16th March 2023 03:00 PM
Globally renowned guitarist Jason Richardson and drummer Luke Holland are on their India Tour 2023, which also means there’s good news brewing for Kolkata. Five Made Men at Salt Lake is gearing up to host the musicians this weekend. Keep your dancing shoes clean and packed for an eventful soiree.
What: Jason Richardson & Luke Holland
Where: Five Mad Men
When: March 18 (8pm onwards)
Contact: Instagram: @fivemadmen