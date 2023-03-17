Home Events Kolkata

Brush up your quizzing skills at The Irish House today

Sip on some authentic brews while you indulge in some mind-boggling Q&A sessions

Raima Ganguly Published 17th March 2023 12:00 AM
Do you consider yourself an inquisitive soul, always seeking out answers to whatever stirs your curiosity? Head out to The Irish House today if you wish to participate in a worthwhile quizzing competition along with like-minded folks from the City of Joy. Sip on some authentic brews while you indulge in some mind-boggling Q&A sessions.

What: Luck of the Irish

Where: The Irish House

When: March 17 (8pm onwards)

Contact: Instagram: @theirishhouseindia

