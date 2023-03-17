Home Events Kolkata

Explore historical and architectural aspects of South Park Street Cemetery through a walk by Immersive Trails

Sign up for this guided tour by Tathagata Neogi of Immersive Trails for a spine-chilling walk down memory lane

Raima Ganguly Published :  17th March 2023 12:00 AM   |   Published :   |  17th March 2023 12:00 AM
Explore the largest colonial era cemetery in South Asia- South Park Street Cemetery to discover more about life and death in the early Colonial Calcutta. Learn more about pioneering personalities who were buried here, as well as colonial architecture. Sign up for this guided tour by Tathagata Neogi of Immersive Trails for a spine-chilling walk down memory lane.

What: South Park Street Cemetery Walk by Immersive Trails

Where: South Park Street Cemetery

When: March 18 (10am onwards)

Contact: immersivetrails.com

