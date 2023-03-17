Handloom exhibition to take place at Vicky Gardens

The six yard drape can never go out of fashion and happens to be one of the most versatile pieces of clothing. Triparna Boutique has been trying to revive the art of batik for quite some time now, on various forms sarees such as kota, tussar, muga to name a few. Head out to Vicky Gardens this weekend to be awed by some authentic sarees and batik print work.

What: Looms, Weaves and more...

Where: Vicky Gardens

When: March 17- 19 (Noon onwards)

Contact: +91 90517 35620