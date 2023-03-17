Keshari Devi Kanoria Hall to deck up in the colours of Syuti Shaili Spring Edit

Syuti Shaili is back at Keshari Devi Kanoria Hall with its Spring Edit, and this time they will be showcasing a range of authentic Dhakai Jamdani and Tangail sarees from Bangladesh. This being the highlight of the exhibition, there will be other clothing brands from different parts of India as well

What: Syuti Shaili Spring Edit

Where: Keshari Devi Kanoria Hall

When: March 24- 26 (11am onwards)