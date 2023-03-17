Keshari Devi Kanoria Hall to deck up in the colours of Syuti Shaili Spring Edit
This time they will be showcasing a range of authentic Dhakai Jamdani and Tangail sarees from Bangladesh
Syuti Shaili is back at Keshari Devi Kanoria Hall with its Spring Edit, and this time they will be showcasing a range of authentic Dhakai Jamdani and Tangail sarees from Bangladesh. This being the highlight of the exhibition, there will be other clothing brands from different parts of India as well
What: Syuti Shaili Spring Edit
Where: Keshari Devi Kanoria Hall
When: March 24- 26 (11am onwards)