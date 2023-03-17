Home Events Kolkata

Keshari Devi Kanoria Hall to deck up in the colours of Syuti Shaili Spring Edit

This time they will be showcasing a range of authentic Dhakai Jamdani and Tangail sarees from Bangladesh

Raima Ganguly Published :  17th March 2023 12:00 AM   |   Published :   |  17th March 2023 12:00 AM
1678958393315

Reference Image

Syuti Shaili is back at Keshari Devi Kanoria Hall with its Spring Edit, and this time they will be showcasing a range of authentic Dhakai Jamdani and Tangail sarees from Bangladesh. This being the highlight of the exhibition, there will be other clothing brands from different parts of India as well

What: Syuti Shaili Spring Edit

Where: Keshari Devi Kanoria Hall

When: March 24- 26 (11am onwards)

TAGS
syuti shaili Keshari Devi Kanoria

Comments