Kolkata Art Fair to kick off at ICCR today onwards
This four day event is sure to leave you mesmerised
Raima Ganguly Published : 17th March 2023 12:00 AM | Published : | 17th March 2023 12:00 AM
Kolkata Art Fair is about to take place at ICCR, Kolkata over the weekend and it is set to be a gala affair. The third edition of the annual art fair will showcase works of three hundred participating artists along with an exclusive display of over a thousand artworks. This four day event is sure to leave you mesmerised.
What: Kolkata Art Fair
Where: ICCR, Kolkata
When: March 17- 20
Contact: 033 2287 2680