Kolkata Art Fair to kick off at ICCR today onwards

Kolkata Art Fair is about to take place at ICCR, Kolkata over the weekend and it is set to be a gala affair. The third edition of the annual art fair will showcase works of three hundred participating artists along with an exclusive display of over a thousand artworks. This four day event is sure to leave you mesmerised.

What: Kolkata Art Fair

Where: ICCR, Kolkata

When: March 17- 20

Contact: 033 2287 2680