Kolkata Ice Skating Rink to host Bangkok Bazzar

Bangkok is a favourite destination for every shopaholic, but it might not always be possible to fly down every time you need a retail therapy. Kolkata Ice Skating Rink is now preparing to answer your prayers as they bring Bangkok Bazzar all the way to Kolkata. Browse through a range of fashion wear, jewellery, home décor and artifacts across four days.

What: Bangkok Bazzar

Where: Kolkatab Ice Skating Rink

When: March 18- 21 (11am onwards)

Contact: +91 98318 18784