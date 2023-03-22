British Council Kolkata celebrates the essence of Pride through five films

As London LGBTQIA+ Film Festival observes its 9th edition, they have extended the celebrations globally through five selected short films from Cyprus, Guyana, Nigeria, Northern Ireland and South Korea. The films have been translated into 23 languages, and all set to be screened at British Council Kolkata on March 24th.

Still from All I Know

The film programme is a part of British Council's collaboration with BFI Flare: London LGBTQIA+ Film Festival. The five films namely All I Know, Butch Up!, Eating Papaw on the Seashore, Just Johnny and Buffer Zone explore themes of love across borders, shifting identities, violence and security.

Each of the films will also be available online at BFI's official website and application up till March 26th, to coincide with the festival at BFI Southbank. Admission is free for the screening event at British Council Kolkata with prior registration.

What: Five Films for Freedom

Where: British Council, Kolkata

When: March 24th (6:30pm onwards)